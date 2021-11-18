By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Stakeholders in the insurance sector have applauded professionals for their contribution to the growth of the Nigerian insurance market.

Stakeholders who gathered at a send forth ceremony in Lagos, commended the former Executive Director, Technical, Coronation Insurance Plc, Peter Ehimhen, for his critical role played with others in growing the company and the industry at large. Ehimhen, who joined Coronation Insurance in September 2012 as the Chief Risk Officer, held the position until the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), approved his appointment in 2017 as the Executive Director Technical, based on his wealth of experience and track record of exceptional result in a highly competitive environment to lead people, products, processes to achieve customer service improvements while building partnership with key business and decision-makers in the sector and beyond.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Financial Officer, Old Mutual Insurance Plc, Toyin Azeez, described Ehimhen as a friend, mentor and leader who advise upcoming ones to be the best in any responsibility in life.”

The Head, Corporate Communications, Coronation Insurance, Ovunda-Nsirim, said “Ehimhen is an amazing mentor, who pushes you to be the best in your career. He sacrificed his time, resources and gave his best to grow the company”.

For his part, the Chief Compliance Officer, Coronation Insurance, Muyiwa Oke, said, “He is a balanced, friendly and reliable boss who provides all that is needed for an employee to excel at his job. He is worthy of emulation”.

Earlier in his welcome address, Ehimhen sharing his success story on how he laboured with his team to build the company to its great heights today, thanked the firm for such an opportunity to lead.

“Coronation has trained me to be an efficient, innovative and passionate leader. I have learnt not to be limited. So, I will keep learning and for those, I am leaving behind; keep learning because it stops only when you die,” Ehimhen advised.

With over 24 years post-qualification experience of which over 12 years was spent in the insurance industry, Ehimhen is an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) member of the Institute of Risk Management and a fellow of the Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers.

