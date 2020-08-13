From Fred Itua, Abuja

Stakeholders in the broadcast industry, have disowned the 6th edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code (NB Code), recently announced by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Citing lack of consultation and circumvention of the Act establishing the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the stakeholders, led by the board chairman of NBC, Mr. Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, they described the minister’s move as draconian and a threat to investment in the broadcast industry.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, he said based on the Act setting up the NBC, only the management, with the approval of the board and consultation with stakeholders, can come up with a new code.

He listed over 25 interest groups, media owners and critical stakeholders opposed to it. He said as far as the board was concerned, only the code passed in March 2019, will hold sway.

The amended code introduces new rules and regulations on web/online broadcasting, local contents, production of advertising for local goods and services, music, acquisition of sports rights, exclusivity and national emergencies.

The minister had said the prohibition of exclusivity is not new to Nigerian broadcasting.

“Nigerian Copyright Commission Act actually makes it mandatory that if you buy a right, you must sell that right to whoever wants to buy at a price to be agreed by the parties. By bringing it into the code, we are simply reinforcing the law,” he said.

NBC board chairman said: “You may all be aware of the recent negative developments concerning the purported amendment of the NB Code. The well being of the broadcast media has direct relevance to the stability of our democracy. I therefore have the pleasure of presenting to you the position of the NBC Board on the issues.

“Code review is undertaken every four years and involves the staff of the NBC, Former DG’s, retired Directors of the Commission and all other relevant stakeholders in broadcasting. These include Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria (IBAN), Private Media outfits, Broadcasters, Notable media Intellectuals, Communication experts, Digiteam and the Academia.

“The current edition (6th Edition) was presented to the public in 2019 at an elaborate ceremony in Kano which attracted a broad section of various stakeholders.

“Following the 2019 national elections, some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) made observations to the Honourable Minister of Information at a FEC meeting about the divisive broadcasts engaged in by some broadcast media before, during and after the elections and the need to strengthen the operations of the NBC to avert such future occurrence.

“This noble observation of Mr. President was unfortunately misunderstood by the Hon. Minister of Information. Instead of studying and following the Law, relevant rules and regulations, and direct the appropriate authorities as stipulated by the Law to act on, he erroneously embarked on the review alone.

“From the history, traditions and the convention of the NBC, no Honourable Minister of Information has ever interfered in any NB Code review. After the 2019 presentation of the 6th code (which is the present one), the Hon. Minister has acted alone with just a handful of his loyalists who have written a new NB Code that has created uproar in the industry, threatening to destroy investments and lead to job losses.

“The Honourable Minister has constantly dropped the name of President Muhammadu Buhari as having approved his own version of the code review. The NB Code is a regulatory framework put together jointly by stakeholders to guide their operations in the industry.

“It is therefore not a unilateral government instrument and is already covered by Law hence, not requiring any further Presidential approval. This might be the reason why till date the Hon. Minister cannot show us a copy of the Presidential approval.

“President Buhari is a stickler for due process and he always insists on organisations doing the right thing. The Honourable Minister’s version of the revised NB Code does not meet any known criteria of due process and inclusiveness of stakeholders.