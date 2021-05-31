Prominent Nigerians and other stakeholders have called on the National Assembly to cascade the constitution amendment process down to the grassroots at the states and local government areas of the country.

This move, they said, is pertinent to make the outcome of the constitution amendment process people-driven, process-led and broad-based in terms of citizen engagement and participation.

These positions formed part of a 15-point communiqué reached at a forum on the constitution amendment convened by OrderPaper Nigeria on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 and signed by Oke Epia, its executive director.

The forum, christened, OrderPaper Parliamentary Engagement Nigeria (OPEN), was organised as part of efforts to galvanise informed citizen engagement and participation in the search for a new national ethos and binding togetherness.

Speakers at the virtual event themed ‘Nation Building and Constitution Review,’ included Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, member, House of Representatives and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, accomplished businessman and Elder Statesman. Participants included present and former members of the National Assembly, representatives of civil society organisations and the media.

According to the stakeholders, “the Constitution review process should be participatory, consultative, transparent, process-led and people-driven. It should involve more citizen engagement at the Local Government Areas and State levels instead of just the Zonal level,” and that “representatives of a wide range of citizen groups and Nigerians in Diaspora should be encouraged to contribute to the constitution review process through different fora and granular organizing.”