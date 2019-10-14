The year’s edition of the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Awards, scheduled to hold on December 12, 2019, is already exciting the interest of stakeholders in the industry.

A statement by the organisers said the awards ceremony is organised annually to recognise excelling individuals, corporate organisations, vehicles and ancillary products, disclosing that industry leaders and corporate organisations had assured of their support for the event to be held this year at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It also covers tyre brands, lubricants and auto industry-related services that are adjudged to have relatively stood out in their respective segments.

The annual awards remains the only industry event in the country that involves motoring journalists from the print, electronic and online media in the voting process.

According to the organisers, one of the high points of the awards is in the Car-Of-The-Year (COTY) award category.

Specifically, some of the award segments are Luxury Car, Heavy Duty Truck, Auto Plant, outstanding CEO, Auto Personality, CSR, Pick-up, Showroom and many others.

Segments making a debut this year will include Super Luxury Car, Online Auto Marketing Platform and Motorbike Taxi Service of The Year.

According to the Chairman of Nigerian Auto Journalists Association , Mike Ochonma, this year’s edition, just like the previous events, would be honouring nominatde auto brands and models that managed to achieve a measure of success, despite the lull in the market.

He stated some award categories in the past editions may be dropped in this year due to the present situation in the industry.

The NAJA chairman stated that the ceremony provides the opportunity for organisations to gain competitive advantage by having their projects, initiatives, contributions, products and services recognized.