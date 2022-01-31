From Fred Itua, Abuja

The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), on Monday, lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for reducing ATM withdrawal charges and inter-bank transfer fees in its revised guidelines to charges by banks, other financial institutions and non-bank financial institutions.

In a statement by its coordinator, Nduka Edede Chinomso, the ACJHR also noted the downward review of charges for electronic banking transactions and described the development as people’s interest-driven.

Particularly, the group commended the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and members of his management team for always coming up with programmes and policies of government meant at making life for meaningful for Nigerians.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The statement read: “It is indeed not a mere coincidence that Dr Emefiele, has been blazing the trail in the repositioning of the economy that will in turn impact greatly on individuals publicly.

“We make bold to say that this downward review of fees is another step in the right direction.

“We therefore urge the CBN to remain focus on its fundamental objectives of repositioning the economy and making lives for meaningful for the citizens.”