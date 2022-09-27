Stakeholders have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for making the state a reference point in public service reforms in the country.

The commendation came on the heels of the recent visit to Enugu State by a delegation of Bayelsa State Government led by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo accompanied by the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade John B. Ndiomu and many others, to study the strategic reforms and other giant strides Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration has made in public service.

The team from Bayelsa State government, according to the Enugu State Head of Service, Mr. Ken Chukwuegbo, visited Enugu “on an experience sharing visit through which they (Bayelsa team) gathered more strategies in the on-going reforms of the state’s public service”.

The Bayelsa State Government team leader, Dambo, had explained that the state government decided to visit a sister state, Enugu, for cross-fertilisation of ideas on how to plug loopholes in governance, its public service and consequently draw comparison to see if their structure was in tandem with what obtains in Enugu, adding that the choice of Enugu was due to its huge success in public service reforms.

The Attorney-General said they were in Enugu to get information on the salary structures and other related allowances, noting that Bayelsa State has a population of more than 2 million people with 48,000 work force in the civil service.

The Enugu State Head of Service, Mr. Chukwuegbo, who received the team disclosed that the state’s public service and indeed other sectors of development had truly undergone series of reforms under Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration.