The need for stakeholders and various players in the food chain and agriculture as a whole to collaborate on the achievement of food security in the country formed the crux of deliberations at the recent World Food Day (WFD) celebration organised by the Hope for Life Initiative.

The programme, which is the 5th edition organised by the NGO, was done in collaboration with the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Oshodi (FIIRO), Sterling Bank, AFREXIMBANK, Nigerian American Chambers of Commerce and Ajinomoto, among others.

Founder/Executive Director, Hope for Life Initiative, Kendi Aig-Imoru, said as an organisation that works with widows and children, it is keen about food security.

“We feel that the WFD is a platform to reach out to people and ensure that they understand the true meaning of WFD and that we need to protect our environment. We need to be secure about our food because our actions are our future, if we don’t take care of our food and if we don’t take care of what we eat today, it will tell on us tomorrow.”

Communication and Knowledge Exchange Expert, IITA, Godwin Atser, who represented Dr. Kenton Dashiell, Deputy Director General for Partnership for Delivery, IITA, said the theme is apt for several reasons because there is need to reverse the number of hungry people that have been estimated to be 800 million, and put an end to malnutrition and all effect of climate change on the food system.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

According to him, “for this to happen we need to work in partnership. The key driver to all IITA has been able to achieve is partnership from donators, government and non-government organisations.”

Anthony Abah, Assistant Director in NAFDAC who represented Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC, stated that NAFDAC is always ready to partner and collaborate with any organisation on anything that has to do with food products.

“We are talking about food which is key, that is why we are here. We cannot talk about food security without talking about food safety. Food security means everybody has access to affordable, quality, nutritious and safe food.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .