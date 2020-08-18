Some stakeholders in the education sector recently gathered to discuss the use of technology to aid teaching during the coronavirus pandemic at second edition of TOSSEtech with theme, ‘Education and Technology: The Future is Here’, via a Webinar.

Participants emphasised on how technology has impacted the world, especially during this Covid-19 period, and how educators can begin to embrace it for future use.

The stakeholders acknowledged the need to see education as a business and incorporate technology into it with the aim of creating solutions, solving problems and making impact in sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of Edumark Consult, Mrs. Yinka Ogunde explained that the country has found itself in a situation where technology must be used, noting that during the first edition of the programme held last year, the possibility of the impact of technology in terms of teacher /learners relationship was being discussed.

She added: “ When we held the first edition, we were talking about the possibility of technology and teachers not seeing their students when they are learning. Now, we are confronted with the reality and we must make the best use of it and continue to live our lives.”

The President, Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN), in her address, Dr. Femi Ogunsanya expressed delight about the online meeting unlike the usual physical one and commended Mrs. Ogunde for her diligence and enthusiasm about education.

Ogunsanya said: “She has a mindset of making a difference. The fact that we are online, has blown my mind.’’

The Director, Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls, Oregun, Lagos, Mrs. Olufunke Amba disclosed that the pandemic was a wake up call, arguing that the new currency for us as a nation, is technology, as we cannot afford to be complacent.

In her contribution, the Country Director of Google Nigeria, Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan observed that the rise in technology has helped to expand our knowledge in every areas of life, transformed the way we live our lives, democratise the way we access information and the internet.

Ehimuan emphasised on the ways technology can be used to enhance teaching to include; self directed learning and remote instruction, productivity enhancement and workplace readiness.

“Self directed learning and remote instruction allow us to customise learning, engage students beyond classroom and break barriers. Every business is looking at how to increase productivity and cost with technology. We can have virtual campuses where the number of students are unlimited, with that, we can save cost.

“Workplace readiness ensures that students have job ready skills set. There is an interplay that can be mutually beneficial preparing for the jobs of the future.”

She further stressed the need for collaboration among administrators and invest in e-learning and skills development, as well as reach out to other relevant stakeholders, adding “technology is the present and future, collaboration is key. Education is next in line to level growth, we can work together to be ahead of the game.’’