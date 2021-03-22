Daniel Kanu

Stakeholders in the health industry have raised alarm over high level of consumption of Trans fats foods and oil products in the country, contending that it is not only the leading killer of adults but increases the risk of heart disease of its consumers.

The revelation was made during a two-day Journalism Training on Tuesday, 16th and Wednesday, 17th March in Lagos, organised by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), a human rights group, with other health partners.

They said that trans fats increase the risk for heart attacks, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, adding that it has an unhealthy effect on cholesterol levels.

All the stakeholders were unanimous in appealing to the Nigerian government to churn out strong legislation that will effectively regulate or outrightly ban the use of trans fats in Nigeria, while making case for a stronger awareness campaign in the dearth of information on TFA contents of Nigerian foods.

Executive Director, Nigerian Heart Foundation, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye, who was the special guest at the occasion, said that trans fats was considered the worst type of fat for human consumption.

He said, unlike other dietary fats, trans fat — also called trans-fatty acids — raises ones “bad” cholesterol and also lowers ones “good” cholesterol.

According to him: “A diet laden with trans fat increases your risk of heart disease, the leading killer of adults. The more trans fat you eat, the greater your risk of heart and blood vessel disease.”

Corroborating, Dr. Jerome Mafeni, Trans Fatty Acids Technical Advisor, NHED, said that trans fat was double trouble for ones heart health.

Akinroye noted further that some restaurants use partially hydrogenated vegetable oil in their deep fryers, because it doesn’t have to be changed as often as other oils.

Trans fat, he explains is considered the worst type of fat you can eat. Unlike other dietary fats, trans fat — also called trans-fatty acids — raises your “bad” cholesterol and also lowers your “good” cholesterol.

According to him” A diet laden with trans fat increases your risk of heart disease, the leading killer of adults. The more trans fat you eat, the greater your risk of heart and blood vessel disease.

“Trans fat is so unhealthy that the Food and Drug Administration has recently prohibited food manufacturers from adding the major source of artificial trans fat to foods and beverages.

“Most trans fat is formed through an industrial process that adds hydrogen to vegetable oil, which causes the oil to become solid at room temperature. They increase in the consumers the risk of suffering from Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)”.

Other health economist experts like Dr. Francis Ayomoh, Dr Nneka Orji (Public Health Specialist) among other speakers harped on the danger posed trans fats in causing cardiovascular diseases, such as cancer, chronic respiratory disease, diabetes, sickle cell diseases among others.

Akinbode Oluwafemi, the executive director, CAPPA, also raised concerns on lack of awareness among the consumer, lack of relevant laws that are effective in curbing the use of trans fatty products.

He noted that Trans fat is formed through an industrial process that adds hydrogen to vegetable oil, which causes the oil to become solid at room temperature for it to have a longer shelf life.

He explained that the manufactured form of trans fat, known as partially hydrogenated oil, may be found in a variety of food products, including baked goods, such as cakes, cookies, and pies, while warning that refrigerated dough, such as biscuits, fried foods, including french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken were injurious to health.

Oluwafemi advised Nigerians to eat natural foods and avoid trans fats foods, stressing that bleached palm oil is injurious to health.

Besides, Mr. Philip Jakpor, the director of programmes, CAPPA; and Vanessa Offiong, the programme manager, CAPPA, enjoined journalists to continue to sensitise the public on the dangers of consumption of trans fats.