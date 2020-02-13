Experts, innovators, trainers and other critical stakeholders in the food and agriculture sectors across West Africa sub-region will converge on Lagos from February 18 to 20, for the maiden edition of the West Africa Agriculture Show (WASS).

The WASS, according to its convener, Idowu Asenuga, is aimed at accelerating food revolution on the African continent and offers a platform through which critical stakeholders in the industry, within the region and globally, will meet to share ideas and interface on innovation to reshape the agricultural sector.

Asenuga, who is also the managing director of Agri Supplies Limited, explained that the WASS idea came on the heels of his passion to provide solution to food scarcity and to enhance food productivity and quality in Nigeria and in West Africa.

He added that the three-day event will draw experts from across the globe who are “knowledgeable in the deployment of technology required for enhanced food production and processing, and they will be on ground to provide information and know-how to participants.

Participants expected at the event include small, medium and large scale farmers; research organisations, government parastatals and financial institutions. Others include students, equipment manufacturers, suppliers, industry leaders and decision makers.