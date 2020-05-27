Steve Agbota

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has come under

fire from maritime stakeholders over a recent court

judgment on the non-payment of duty on personal effects brought into the country.

Stakeholders in the maritime sector also knocked the

Service over the decision to

appeal the ruling, describing

the decision to be an overzealous act that could bring

embarrassment to the country and citizenry.

The NCS was slammed a

fine of N5 million by a Federal High Court in Abuja for

imposing an import duty

of N156, 955.20k on a personal Louis Vuitton laptop

bag. Customs officials had

on June 24, 2019 imposed

the duty payment on an imported laptop bag found in

the luggage owned by one

Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN,

despite his protest that the

bag was for personal use.

The court had ruled that

for duties collected on items

to be considered legal, the officers of the NSC must have

established that the items

are meant for sale, barter or exchange and are not for

personal or household use.

The ruling, which NCS

has vowed to appeal at the

appellate court, has generated backlash from maritime

stakeholders who believe

the service is just being overzealous.

Reacting to the development, the founder of the

National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed

Customs Agents (NCMDLA), Mr. Lucky Amiwero,

said that it was wrong for

the NCS to demand duty on

personal effect, adding that a

person is entitled to personal

and household effect having

spend up to nine month in a

particular country and there

is no clause as to what the

cost of the personal effect

maybe.

He explained: “It is wrong

you don’t pay duty on personal effect but you pay duty

on some of the items that are

not personal effect, once you

have spent up to nine month

in any country, you are entitled to your personal effect you are entitled to your

household and personal effect.

“But if the items are not

personal effect then those

items are dutiable, and there

is nothing like the price is

above normal price once it

is personal effect the items

should be free of duty”.

Also speaking a former

National President of the

National Association of Government Approved Freight

Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr.

Eugene Nweke said that

there have been unnecessary

abuses on the issue of personnel effect, he saying the

judgment is a good way of

ending the nuisance by way

of practice.

Nweke added that there is

need for maritime industry

stakeholders to look at the

application of the ruling as it

affects personal effects that

comes through the seaport.

He urge freight forwarders and maritime industry

stakeholders to go the way

of the court rather than absorbing every decision of the

NCS adding that the ruling

is an eye-opener to the fact

that some issues should be

decided in court.

“We also needs to look at

the application of personal

goods from the seaport, we

need to know to what extentthe judgment also apply to

the seaport? are there goods

that falls under the personal

effect from the seaport that

customs have been collecting duty on, if there is why

should they be collecting

duty on it?

“How come nobody has

sued customs from the seaport in the same way? So for

me I believe for every freight

forwarders the judgment is

a good judgment because

there have been unneces- sary abuses on the issue of

personnel effect, so the judgment is a good way of ending

the nuisance by way of practice.”