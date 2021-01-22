By Steve Agbota

Stakeholders in the maritime sector have applauded President Muhammad Buhari for re-apointing the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman for another five years.

He also reconstituted the boards of the agency and that of the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed these in a statement titled “President Buhari re-appoints Hadiza Bala Usman as NPA MD, approves board members for NPA, TCN.”

According to him, members of the new TCN board will oversee the selection of a new Managing Director for the organisation.

It read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority for an additional five-year tenure.

“Also approved is the reconstitution of the Non-Executive Board of the NPA, with Mr Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye (from South-west zone) as Chairman.

“Other members of the board are Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South-East zone), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South-South zone), Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa (North-East zone), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North-West zone), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North-Central zone).

Meanwhile, stakeholders have applauded the President for Ms Usman’s re-apointment.

The President Shipowners’ Forum, Margaret Orakwusi, said the re-appointment was as a result of the hard work of the MD in the last five years.

She, however , charged her to consolidate on her achievements, open up the eastern ports as well as end congestion on the seaside and port access road.

Orakwusi also asked Ms Usman to ensure she groom worthy successor that wouldcontinue with her legacy after her tenure elapsed.

Also speaking, President, National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Lucky Amiwero applauded the appointment and called on the NPA boss to focus on her reforms to make the ports better.

He said she should build on her achievements in her first tenure and ensure NPA as service providers focuses on the technical aspect of port operation.