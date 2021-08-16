In a bid to ensure seamless operations at abattoirs across the state, the Lagos State Government has listed measures to enhance operational standards in meat processing facilities. Some of the approved abattoirs include, Oko-Oba Abattoirs and Lairage, Agege; Achakpo abattoir in Ajegunle; Epe and Ikorodu.

The new measures, it was learnt, will include a new pricing template that would see operators pay more for using the facilities in view of prevailing economic realities in the country. The new fees which range from N1,500 – N3,500; are effective from August 1st , 2021.

A document obtained by our correspondent, with ref no. MOA/VD60/ 59, dated 29/07/2021; and signed by Dr. Macauley R.M. for the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture Lagos State, said the new price regime and other measures came on the heels of a “meeting with the stakeholders” on June 22, 2021.

The stakeholders include, Abattoir Concessionaires and Lagos State Butchers’ Association (LSBA).

Meanwhile some operators spoken to lauded the policy, describing the new price regime as fair.

One of the stakeholders, Mr. Isiaka Tunji, expressed optimism about the success of the government’s move.

But a consumer, who gave her name simply as Mrs John, urged butchers not to increase prices of red meat to avoid t pricing consumers out of the market.