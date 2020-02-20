Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Stakeholders in Ugbene Community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have commended Governor Willie Obiano for his strides in community development.

The group maintained that Obiano’s successes were made possible through his community project initiatives in 178 communities in the state.

The stakeholders also appealed to the state government to expedite action in giving the newly crowned traditional ruler of Ugbene, Chief Sampson Mkpuora Chimakwa, a Lagos-based furniture manufacturer and one-time President-General of Ugbene Town Union, his certificate and staff of office as Ezu-Ukwu II of Ugbene-Akodu.

The stakeholders implored the state government to expedite action on the rehabilitation of Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbene-Ugbenu- Awba Ofemmili road with a spur to Ugbene.

President General of the community, Chief Emmanuel Nwude, stated this after a meeting to review a newspaper report sponsored by people they described as detractors of the peace and progress of the community.

The stakeholders said what the detractors of the progress in Ugbene referred as tension in the community was laughable, referring to them as aliens to happenings in Ugbene community.