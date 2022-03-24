By Heny Uche

Senator representing Owerri Senatorial District, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, has been commended for effective representation of the zone.

Women from Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, as well as party leaders and stakeholders from Ahiazu Mbaise, gave the commendation at different fora.

The women’s group commended Onyewuchi during a recent visit to the senator in his Grace Court residence in Orji.

The women, who visited the lawmaker to thank him for building open and lockup shops with toilet facilities and abattoir at Nkwo Orji market in Owerri, which have been allocated to them, praised him for his economic empowerment programmes for the people he represents.

They came singing and dancing, presenting assorted gifts to the senator, in appreciation of the dividends of democracy he has delivered to different communities in the senatorial zone.

President-general of the group, Mrs. Prisca Joseph, who spoke on behalf of the group, lauded the lawmaker for what she described as the effective and pragmatic representation of the people, noting that the facilities put in the market will not only provide conducive environment for business but also generate revenue for them.

Responding, Onyewuchi expressed satisfaction with the unity and peace that exists among the women and the community as a whole and urged them to strive to sustain the tempo of peaceful coexistence.

Onyewuchi pledged to continue to work round the clock to give the Owerri zone the best representation possible. He also expressed joy that his efforts were yielding dividends visible everywhere in the zone, including his own community.

He disclosed that the completed and well equipped ICT centre at the Immaculate Heart Parish, Orji, would soon be inaugurated, in addition to the market, transformers, solar streetlights, solar boreholes, and employment he had earlier delivered to the Orji community.

Similarly, the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ahiazu Mbaise, Chief P.G.U. Madu, commended Onyewuchi for his numerous projects and empowerment programmes in Ahiazu Mbaise, urging him to continue at the pace he has been representing the senatorial zone in the past two and half years.

Madu gave the commendation when Onyewuchi met with leaders and stakeholders of the party in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

Onyewuchi was on tour of the local government to consult with stakeholders on his bid for a second term in office. He used the occasion to present his scorecard, a long list of completed projects and on-going ones to the people.

Leaders and stakeholders of the party came out in their numbers to affirm their support for the senator’s bid for a second term at the Senate.

It was stated that “the business of the Red Chamber is very strategic, requires brain work, total commitment, integrity, loyalty and transparency to the people.”

According to him, the job requires an experienced parliamentarian that could deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

He urged the Ahiazu Mbaise delegates to look clearly and closely in order to make the right choice that would put smiles on the faces of the people of Owerri zone.

The lawmaker also assured the people of Ahiazu that he would improve on any area of his representation where some stakeholders may have found him wanting, just as the delegates assured him of their full support.

“With your support, Senator Onyewuchi will continue to be that wise and strategic voice for Owerri zone and Ndigbo at large,” one of the party leaders declared.

At Aboh Mbaise, where the senator also visited party stakeholders for consultation, he was received with a rousing welcome by constituents who expressed satisfaction with his quality of representation and pledged to reward hard work.