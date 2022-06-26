By Daniel Kanu

Industry stakeholders have tasked regulatory agencies to focus attention on building environment that could facilitate industrial growth rather than revenue generation.

The call was made by a panel of discussants at the recently concluded Nigeria Employers Summit themed: ‘The Private Sector as Engine for National Development, organized by the Nigeria Employer Consultative Association (NECA), in Abuja.

Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Engr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who set the tone for discussion argued that the duty of the regulator was not only to protect consumers’ interest but also ensure safety of industries.

“It is also the duty of the regulator to ensure that we have a situation whereby the industry player feels very safe, is legally protected, its assets and investments are secured, and guaranteed survival.

“The people also must be protected from manipulation and unfair treatment by the industry,” he submitted.

Also speaking at the session, the External Affairs Director, BAT West and Central Africa, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, lauded NECA and MAN for effective representation of the private sector, while calling for greater collaborative regulatory environment between the organised private sector and government agencies.

“A collaborative regulatory environment means creating the enabling environment for the organised private sector and government agencies to work together for national development.

“This involves having a seat at the table when key decisions that impact our industries are being made,” she posited.