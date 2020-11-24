Stakehilders of the new developing Amen Phase 2 Estate recently paid a visit to the management. and held a meeting.

The Executive Director Sales, Adeyinka Igbenoba said Amen estate phase 1 and Amen Estate Phase 2 were built on the Eleko road, which is a 6 lane road.

Igbenoba said Amen Estate 2 will be better than phase 1 as they are making it habitable by December 2020

According to him, Amen Estate phase 2 features serviced plots and houses with uninterrupted power, round the clock armed security, treated water, good drainage, street lights, good road network with 20% initial deposit

Amen Estate is a development by Redbricks Home International Limited, an independent but innovative firm, which has attracted some of the top construction and real estate professionals in Nigeria.

” Our team of architects, builders and interior designers are committed to providing our clients with ambiance and dignity in estate living. Our team has created a product that blends with gracious architecture of the past with flexible and modern plans appropriate for today.

Steeped in a tradition of excellence.

Amen Estate is on a completely new plane of quality taste and splendour in the Nigeria real estate sector, located in Ibeju- lekki axis of Lekki peninsula in Lagos.

Amen Estate has set a high benchmark for comfort and convenience in Nigeria master planned communities.

Designed to celebrate the grandeur of Nigeria’s rich architectural heritage.

The stakeholders were taken to the estate to have an overview of the newly developed estate.