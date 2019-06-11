Following a meeting by the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO), comprising of the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the controversy surrounding the suspension of the licence of DAAR Communications Plc., owners of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has been resolved.

The meeting which had in attendance Ishaq Modibbo-Kawu, Director General & CEO, NBC; High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, DAAR Communications Plc; Mr.Raymond Dokpesi, Jnr, Chairman of the Board, DAAR Communications Plc; Mr. Tony Akiotu, GMD, DAAR Communications Plc; Mrs. Tosin Dokpesi, MD, AIT; Barrister Donatus Anopuo-Company Secretary DAAR Communications PLC; Mr. Sam Amuka, Publisher, VANGUARD Group; Mallam Ismaila Isa, Patron NPAN and

Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, President NPAN and President NPO, resolved as follows:

“DAAR Communications Plc. will work out a new realistic payment plan with the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and ensure prompt payments in accordance with the new plan.

“DAAR Communications Plc. will appoint an Ombudsman to ensure balance in its news coverage especially political commentary; it will also take full editorial responsibility for the use of content sourced from social media outlets.

“Following this NPO statement, the NBC will immediately lift the suspension of the broadcast license of DAAR Communications Plc.

“DAAR Communications Plc. will withdraw its case in court, against the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and all parties will take necessary steps to work together to build confidence in the public interest.”