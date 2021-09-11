By Henry Akubuiro

The Management of the National Theatre, Lagos, Nigeria’s iconic citadel of culture, led by Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, fsonta, FNAL, is unrelenting in its drive at repositioning the parastatal to fulfill its core mandate of promoting, presenting and preserving the cultural heritage of Nigeria.

While launching his vision for the Culture House last year, barely three months on assumption of office, the National Theatre Workers Capacity Building Workshop themed “Repositioning and Marketing the National Theatre Brand in the Post COVID-19 Era”, Chief Ododo promised that he would do everything possible and feasible to make the National Theatre a cultural parastatal of government, strive to attain its right of place and function in the social and cultural mix of our economy.

To this end, the National Theatre’s Management has set out to use a platform of a roundtable to woo potential partners and prospective collaborators to achieve its goal. The Management will, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, host a select group of prospective partners, sponsors and patrons, at Protea Hotel, Plot 42/44, Isaac John Road, Ikeja, Lagos, to a luncheon — a Special Roundtable on Corporate Partnership — where the GM will, once again, present his programmes, products and services to the public. The event kicks off at 11:00am.

This marketing mix, being packaged by Brooks Consolidated Limited, known for its excellent facilitation of cultural programmes and events, has as its ultimate goal “to expose the diverse partnership opportunities and programmes of the National Theatre to potential partners for the mutual benefit of all and sundry.”

Expected partners at this event, which is meant to further put the National Theatre in the eye of the public, include captains of Industries, corporate bodies and patrons of the arts willing to partner with the National Theatre; businesses willing to leverage on culture for brand visibility and loyalty, and many more.

This event, said organisers, promised to further put the National Theatre in the limelight and, ultimately, increase and expand its internally generated revenue base while addressing social inclusion of Nigerian youths for poverty reduction.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.