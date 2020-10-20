Chinyere Anyanwu

Major stakeholders in agricultural mechanisation have called for the adoption of a value chain approach to mechanisation as one of the best options towards attaining high productivity in agriculture on the continent.

Speaking during a webinar organised by AATF recently, the stakeholders, including experts in agricultural mechanisation, agribusiness, digital agriculture and representatives of global agencies such as; the World Bank, African Union (AU), the National Agriculture Research Organisation (NARO) of Uganda, and private sector players, agreed that smallholder farmers are key players in the value-chain system that can engender growth and sustainability of Africa’s agricultural productivity.

Setting the stage, Mr. George Marechera, Business Development Manager at AATF, said mechanisation provides an opportunity for smallholder farmers to evolve from subsistence to business. He, however, added that this can only happen where mechanisation is adopted along the agricultural value chain.

According to Marechera, mechanisation gives rise to increased production and reduces high labour costs, enhances efficient production at low cost, facilitates competitive pricing, promotes efficient use of input and enhances productivity.