To fully embrace the possibilities that digital technology has to offer, private and public organisations have to be willing to use agile approaches in which requirements and solutions evolve over time.

Through adaptive planning, evolutionary development, early delivery, and continuous improvement, agile development methods encourage rapid and flexible response to change.

These were the thoughts of speakers at the maiden Mobile and Disruptive Technology Forum (MoDiTECH2019), organised by TechEconomy.ng in Lagos, recently.

Participants at the forum were exposed to how industry leaders are using disruptive technologies such as mobile Internet, Automation of Knowledge and Work, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud technology, etc, to improve the quality of life for people and redefine business models such as agritech, fintech, e-billing, e-commerce, e-governance, e-payments, transportation, smart cities, etc.

Executive vice chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Garba Danbatta, said that through its regulatory excellence, the commission has been at the forefront of unleashing the digital economy to spur industrial growth, job creation, and better return on investment (RoI) for investors.

According to him, the Internet is in the lead of the digital revolution, which is why NCC is supporting operators to deploy more infrastructure.

“Today, Nigeria has started a test-run of 5G, the latest technology for delivering broadband services and such other services as Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence. The trial will last for three months. Nigeria hopes to join other countries, which are in a rush to deploy the 5G technology because of its immense promise for digital communication,” he said.

Danbatta represente by the director, technical standards and network integrity, NCC, Engineer Bako Wakil, also disclosed that the commission was “at the verge of sending the N65 billion request for supporting the already six infrastructure companies (InfraCos) licensed to roll out broadband infrastructure across the country, to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.”

Meanwhile, Danbatta expressed concurrence of the commission to the renaming of the Ministry of Communications to ‘Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.’

“The renaming of the ministry shows a demonstration of the future of telecoms in all government sectors and the economy,” he said.