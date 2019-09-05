Zika Bobby

Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora has said that the Federal Government will not allow other countries to turn Nigeria into a dumping ground for foreign drugs, hence its commitment to homegrown drugs.

Speaking at a two-day 5th Nigeria Pharma Manufacturers Expo 2019; an international exhibition on pharma manufacturing, organised by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMGMAN) in Lagos, the former Lagos State speaker said the Federal Government has seen demonstrable abilities of her regulatory agencies and establishments to prevent dumping of these foreign drugs in Nigeria.

“Let us make use of what we have; let us also reach out, even to the herbal practitioners. All we want to be sure of is to establish the efficacy and the safety of the drugs available,” he said.

Mamora urged stakeholders in the health sector to work together for the upliftment of the sector, stressing that the expo provided the needed opportunity for the industry to engage stakeholders and encourage further development of local manufacturing of drugs.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari had rolled out basic healthcare provision funds early in the year which was one per cent of the Federal Government Consolidated Revenue.

“There is a need for strategic collaboration among stakeholders in achieving this laudable objective. PMG MAN must have a critical role to play in the area of supply chain management of basic healthcare provision fund in the delivery of medicines to the primary healthcare centers. It has, therefore, become imperative to adopt the concept of medicine security and national sufficiency. We must start focusing on the homegrown solutions,” he said.

Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) Prof. Moji Adeyeye urged stakeholders to demonstrate their readiness for drugs security.

“It is time we all get ready. If we are not ready, the consequence can be very great. Our goal is to strengthen local manufacturing,” she said.

She cautioned stakeholders against activities that could compromise the image of the country or cause the death of customers.

In his remarks, Prince Orimadegun Agboade, the Chairman, Planning Committee for the Expo listed the challenges facing the industry to include: lack of capacity to produce machines, funding, drug trafficking, porous border, and infrastructures such as power, road, and water amongst others.

Agboade said drugs remained a major security threat to the nation, adding that, 120 foreign companies and 50 local companies were participating in the two-day-event.