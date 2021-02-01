Stakeholders across political divide yesterday sued for unity among political actors in Bayelsa State while demanding for more federal presence.

The stakeholders spoke at a Special Town Hall meeting with traditional rulers, community leaders and youths at the Harold Dappa Biriye Conference Hall, Yenagoa.

The meeting had in attendance Governor Douye Diri, the convener, former governor of the state and Minister of State Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva, National Assembly members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Congress (APC), top government functionaries and civil society organisations.

Diri and Sylva in their remarks harped on unity and collaboration among political leaders in the state to accelerate development for the people.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, underscored the need for all to work to make Bayelsa a peaceful and investment-friendly destination.

He highlighted some ongoing federal projects to create job opportunities for youths in the state.

He said the Brass fertilizer plant, the Oil and Gas Industrial Park project at Ogbia, the Oloibiri Museum and the petrochemical plant in Polaku were targeted intervention projects by the Federal Government.

The minister also assured that action would be taken on the Nembe-Brass road and promised that all ongoing projects would be completed.

Diri while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for completing the 17-storey secretariat of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Yenagoa, tasked the Federal Government to prevail on the international oil companies to relocate their head offices to Bayelsa and other states in the South South region.