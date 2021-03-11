From Fred Itua, Abuja

A leading Niger Delta group, Centre for Responsive Leadership and Transparency, has tackled governors of the South South over their recent call on President Buhari to inaugurate a substantive board for the Commission.

The governors, all elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had recently urged Buhari to inaugurate the board when they met in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

But executive director of the group, Preye Dressmann, said it was unfortunate that the governors were making the call at a time a 20-year-old jinx was being broken by Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who supervised the completion of the headquarters of NDDC in Port Harcourt.

“We congratulate the Minister of Niger Delta for the completion of the NDDC headquarters in PortHarcourt. This is a feat that has been lingering for the past 20 years. This is a confirmation of the transformational disposition of Senator Godswill Akpabio. On the composition of the board by the governors of the South South, we see the position as suspicious, knowing that the NDDC headquarters under the PDP government could not deliver and are envious of the development stride of Godwill Akpabio under President Buhari and wish to see the minister fail, hence they want him to inaugurate the board with a forensic audit of the decay experienced under the PDP government.”