Bianca Iboma

Chairman of the Nigerian Book Fair Trust, Gbadega Adedapo, has called on the Federal Government to revive the moribund paper mills in the country.

He made the call at a press briefing to announce the 18th edition of the Nigeria International Book Fair (NIBF), which begins tomorrow, with the theme: “Optimising new technology in book development and distribution for the promotion of book trade in Africa.”

He said grants should be provided for specialised publishing to revive library culture that buys books from authors and encourage young authors.

Adedapo identified publishing industry as a multi-million naira business that is fractured at the moment because of poor coordination.

He said government needed to review publishing policy, and rub minds with stakeholders on possible strategies to revamp the industry, so Nigeria can level up with the ongoing technological changes all over the world.

“With professional bodies like Nigerian Book Fair Trust, a coalition of major stakeholders in Nigeria book sector made up of the Nigerian Publishers Association, Nigerian Book Sellers Association, Nigerian Library Association, Nigerian Book Foundation, Association of Nigerian Authors, Association of Nigerian Authors, Association of Nigerian Printers and Academic and non-fiction Authors Association of Nigeria is packaged to bring books closer to the people for better education and self-improvement.”