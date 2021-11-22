By Bimbola Oyesola

There is a clarion call for the government to create an enabling environment for youths to thrive to reduce the social devices troubling the country.

Organiser and other speakers at a summit over the weekend, tagged “Journey to become” noted that Nigerian youths are very innovative but the environment in Nigeria often discouraged them from unleashing their full potentials.

The Convener, Wale-Smatt stated that the objectives of the Summit among others were to assist individuals to achieve their fullest potential in all facets of life and assist in navigating a path towards clarity, focus and harmony.

“Nigeria youths are one of the most hardworking youths in the world and this is seen when they find themselves out the shore of the country breaking records, come up with innovations, shattering ceilings and creating all manners of opportunities for themselves but somehow the environment has not helped them to achieve their aims” he averred.

He lamented that the business environment now is volatile, unpredictable, complex and ambiguous, as businesses have their challenges both macro and micro and covid 19 came up and compounded the issues.

He stated that the expectation is that the government will put in more business-friendly policies that bring succour to the private business sector, adding that “Nine out of ten jobs created anywhere in the world is created by the private sector”

He said the rational thing expected from the government is to create an environment that will fastrack businesses to strive to solve the issue of unemployment, as the government will make more money from employees tax and as businesses expand, revenue will also come from the company tax and social issues need battling the country will reduce drastically.

He added that the business environment is not friendly and urge the government to create an environment that makes businesses strive.

He revealed that there are some contradictions in the country micro and macroeconomy and the things the government can do to get out of the menace is to create synergies between the micro and macro economies.

He reiterated that the regulator which is the government should not create businesses but create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs, organise private sectors to strive and in return, the GDP of the country will grow and the environment will become a better place for all to survive.

He disclosed the more a man lives in a distressed state over time, he will take it to be a default state and instead of him striving to live, he will then be striving to exist just to get by.

“The Journey to Become Summit” is a Life-Coaching and capacity building platform that is organized to assist individuals (graduates, professionals, Entrepreneurs and C-Suite Executives) reconnect to themselves and equip them with critical life principles to help them chart a new and definite path towards becoming and living a more fulfilling and interesting life.

The Summit is organized under the umbrella of Project Harmony, whose main focus is assisting individuals and groups to chart a path towards creating HARMONY ‘within’, as harmony within is fundamental to attaining harmony “without”. While many searches for the elusive “balance” in their lives, Project Harmony assists in navigating a more fundamental and sustainable path towards Harmony in life.

The maiden edition of the annual event was held in Lagos with over 200 participants. Speakers included Certified Life Coaches and Senior Professional such as User Udoh, Director at Dangote Academy; Yomi Oladundoye, a Certified Neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) Coach, Yemi Faseun, a Chief Corporate Services at Seven-Up Bottling Co; Bunmi Akano, a senior HR Professional; Kehinde Wole-Olomojobi, a Financial Literacy Coach; Tolu Afonja, the founder of “Be4Marriage”, a Relationship Coaching Platform and Seun Onikanni.

