Doris Obinna and Henry Uche

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has tasked the government to engage the people at the community level and show commitment by delivering sound healthcare system and clean environment.

The National Chairman, ACPN, Samuel Adekola, who stated this during the stakeholders’ forum held in Ifako-Ijaiye, Ogba said it was important that all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, pooled their intellectual resources to brainstorm on critical issues relating to medicine/drugs intakes, who to patronise and strategic decisions as it affects their health.

He stressed that the discourse met its goal, hence knowledge and information were exchanged between medical practitioners and stakeholders, in respect to factors that affects their health.

According to him, “no other threats to life could be more dangerous than that which is posed by the threats associated with drugs abuse.

“It is important for all and sundry to always consult a registered and qualified pharmacists for proper drugs administration whenever necessary and avoid the temptation of running to road side drugs peddlers and hawkers, because drugs can become poisonous if manhandled.”

The Chief Medical Director, Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, Dr. Olushola Amure, who was represented by Dr. Toyin Aiyelotan, said the forum was tailored to sensitise and sanitise both the administrators of drugs and those to who drugs are being administered and what must be done at any given time.

According to her, effective communication is a two-way activity involving the speaker and the receiver. The sender gives out information and ensures a feedback comes in return to confirm understanding.

She maintained that since sound health was the bedrock upon which all activities of man is based, it is imperative we handle it cautiously.

He said: “The gap/break in communication between patients and medical practitioners, which have caused misunderstanding, needs to be bridged, thus; the event seeks to make the people to understand their roles to play in other to facilitate their sound health.

“Patients are responsible for their health in so many ways; so there’s need to know what they should do or not to do. Any default to simple instructions from certified health workers by any patients could ruin his/her life.

“For best treatment outcomes, healthcare providers must leverage on their training and communicate with empathy. Patients, on the other hand, are to be free and open to share their concerns and complaints and seek clarification where in doubt.”

While urging participants to go for regular checkups, she said: “Adhere to treatment plans and avoid self medication.”

She also challenged patients to see themselves as partners in their care, bearing in mind that they spend less than two per cent of their time in the healthcare environment and the remaining over 98 per cent in their homes during which time they are in charge.

On his part, Dr. Obalolu Ojo said there was need for rational use of medication and the unique place the pharmacist occupies in providing pharmaceutical care.

He said the modern day pharmacists, “is a university trained drug expert with focus on patient care as against erstwhile drug production and distribution focused practice. As such, he is best positioned to play the unique roles of avoiding unnecessary and inappropriate drug use.

“Provide guidance on right choice of drugs for disease conditions, medication use with the right dose as well as pharmacokinetic monitoring and guide on avoiding drug-drug, drug-food and drug-herbs interactions amongst other.”