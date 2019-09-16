Some sportswear and athletic vendors urged Sunday Dare, Minister of Sports and Youth Development, to revive the Lagos National Stadium to improve their business and career. They told the Nigeria News Agency (NAN), in Lagos State, on Thursday, that the stadium had been abandoned without serious events likely to attract people to patronize them.

Chinyere Solomon, a saleswoman selling various sportswear, asked the new minister to make the stadium good enough for sports training and competitions by providing modern infrastructure. “The Lagos National Stadium is inactive without activities. There is no electricity, there is no restaurant except the OJ restaurant for “big kids”, which cannot serve low-income athletes.

Bringing competitions to the stadium will also help ensure its renewal, they said. Sportswear salespeople expressed sadness over the low sales of their products in the stadium over the last four years, saying that only regular sports activities could improve their business.

“We have low sales or sometimes we do not have sales. I’ve been selling in this stadium for over 16 years, the last four years have been worse for me. The stadium needs renovation and national sporting events. “As a sportswear salesman, I contribute to the growth of the economy because I employ salespeople who work for me. Without selling, I cannot pay their salaries, “said Solomon.

For Ms. Chitess, another salesperson, the minister should create more national games that attract people from all over Nigeria, such as sports festivals. “In general, we look forward to various competitions that reach the stadium and bring us more sales. Over the last four years, we will learn that they are planning an event, and then we will learn that it has been canceled.

“The new minister should bring life back to the Lagos stadium,” he said. For athletes with a physical disability, the Minister must pay attention to his difficult situation in Lagos by offering them the opportunity to represent the country at several Games around the world, urging him to improve the facilities of the stadium.

Maria Komo, one of the class 61 paraglider weightlifters, told NAN that they often trained in hash conditions for competitions, but that the government only chose those who took first place in previous competitions, leaving positions aside. Second and third.

“The minister must look at the categories of people selected to represent Nigeria. Those of us who have taken the second or third position and who have trained very well must also be selected.

“It is the joy of each athlete to represent their country,” he said. A 35-year-old boxer, simply identified as Capu, said he was currently training about fifteen children in boxing at the stadium. He asked for better facilities to help him prepare boxers for better championships in the future.

Capu said his boxers, ages 8 to 15, could become great boxers for major events if they were properly trained with modern facilities, some of whom had won medals in state competitions. Lagos “I trained to be a champion. These children can also become champions.” The National Stadium of Lagos has no facilities for children. The new minister should analyze the issue, “he said.

Chief Donatus Agu-Ejidike, nicknamed "the sports pillar of Nigeria," urged the minister to focus on all sports in the country. He said he would involve more people, especially young people, in the legitimate sports business.

“I congratulate the new sports minister. And I say, his nomination is refreshing and inspiring given his extensive experience in journalism and ICT.” I want him to consult a lot, listen to advice but act wisely in decision making. “You should also ensure that all sports federations receive the necessary attention,” Ejidike said.

Ejidike described Sunday Dare’s appointment as refreshing and inspiring and urged him to give him his knowledge as a respected journalist and administrator in Nigeria’s sport. He advised companies and the media to support the Minister of Sports in their quest to advance Nigeria’s sport.