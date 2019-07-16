Louis Ibah

Captains of industries, airline owners, professionals, and other stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation sector are gathering in Lagos to brainstorm on how to develop the right policies to spur major investments in the sector.

The meeting comes at a time when the industry is witnessing a lull in investment, with the Federal Government finding it difficult to attract the requisite funds from private sector partners to establish its planned national carrier and also boost the state of infrastructure across airports in the country.

Organised by the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), the meeting which holds on Thursday, July 17, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, has as its theme ‘Boosting Aviation Investment in Nigeria Through Policy’.

Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Muneer Bankole, who is the Managing Director/CEO of Med-View Airline, says the forum provides a platform for stakeholders to chart a path for the survival and sustenance of the industry. Bankole also said he expects the forum to be thought-provoking as well as open doors for better synergy and understanding between the public and private sectors within the industry, and how that can bring about better investments in the aviation sector.

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr Harold Demuren, would be the lead speaker at the event, sharing his wealth of experience after years of serving in both public and private sectors of the aviation industry.

Chief Executive of Topbrass Aviation Limited Captain Roland Iyayi will be delivering the second paper at the event.

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, and Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Mr Akin Olateru, would be part of the panel of discussants at the event.

Other panelists include Capt. Muhtar Usman, the Director of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, the Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA); Capt. Dapo Oyeleke, Managing Director, Bristow Helicopters; Mr Jacky Hathiramani, Managing Director, Dana Airlines; and Capt. Ado Sanusi, Managing Director, Aero Contractors.