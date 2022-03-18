From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, art and other exhibitions would be fully on display at the forthcoming Naija Tourism Summit and Expo scheduled for next week.

The tourism summit and expo which is a public-private partnership initiative is geared towards the continuous development of domestic tourism in Nigeria

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TourismPlus Nigeria, Kayode Adeshola, in a press statement released on Thursday, expressed delight support received so far for the event, describing it as a major opportunity for the tourism industry in Nigeria.

He said: “We have been on this route for over a year, making all necessary consultations and fostering partnerships with the relevant public sector who are our principal partner for this event. My team of partners and professionals are most delighted to see this dream come true, after crossing so many hurdles and made relentless sacrifices.”

He explained that the one-day event endorsed by the African Union is geared at promoting domestic tourism, and comprises the showcasing of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, local and traditional cultural display, summit & expo, tourism roundtable, art exhibitions and other outstanding activities towards the development of domestic tourism in Nigeria.

He confirmed that the event is scheduled to hold at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, and will be attended by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku; and Directors-General of agencies under the ministry, with the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, as Chief Host.

“Other dignitaries as well as stakeholders from the public and private sectors are also scheduled to grace the event with the theme “Nigeria’s Domestic Tourism Development: All Hands on Deck”.

