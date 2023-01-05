From Fred Itua, Abuja

A citizens-led anti-sabotage group, The Natives, has cautioned the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and other stakeholders in the oil sector to stop threatening the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited in its efforts in the supply chain of petroleum products, thereby causing hardship for Nigerians.

It also asked all the stakeholders in the oil industry to start preparing for fuel subsidy removal by June 2023, saying the country cannot continue with the regime of fuel subsidies that benefits only a few.

The anti-sabotage organisation was reacting to a media report credited to the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (PTD-NUPENG) threatening another strike.

In the report, NUPENG had accused security agents of “illegal activities and high-handedness” particularly the Military Task Force operating in the Port Harcourt zone of the Union.

But in a statement signed and released Thursday in Abuja, by the President General of The Natives, Hon Smart Edwards, the group said instead of threatening the NNPCL and sabotaging Nigerians, DAPPMAN and other Unions in the oil sector should devise another productive means of resolving the impasse among the stakeholders and not causing Nigerians to panic.

The statement read: