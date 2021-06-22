By Gabriel Dike

Stakeholders at the unveiling of a survey on menstrual hygiene management and presentation of the assessment some findings in selected schools in Lagos State have urged the state government to include sex education in the curriculum.

The study was carried out between December 2020 and May 2021 in 12 public secondary schools by the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) and it discovered that many female students lacked knowledge about menstrual periods.

The survey’s team leader, Dr. Toriola Femi-Adebayo, said some of the findings revealed that many of the schoolgirls did not know much about their menstrual period until they experienced it.

According to her, the survey was carried out in six local government areas in 12 secondary schools and over 300 female students participated.

Femi-Adebayo, consultant public health physician at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), said 55.4 percent of the female students had poor knowledge of menstrual periods and 7.6 per cent had good knowledge.

She said the study revealed several myths surrounding menstruation among the female students in the 12 secondary schools in the state.

Dr. Amaka Momah-Haruna said, based on the findings of the study, there is need to integrate sex education in the school curriculum, and urged the Lagos State government to take appropriate action in that direction.

Momah-Haruna, adolescent sexual reproductive expert, said a major outcome of the study was that many of the female students did not have sound information about menstruation.

She commanded Lagos State for leading in the education of schoolgirls on menstruation, adding “the state has the capacity to handle this area. We hope these findings are implemented.’’

“The study revealed that the more educated parents are, the better knowledge and information their female child will have about menstrual period.’’

Director of basic education, Ministry of Education, Alausa, Lagos, Mrs. Oredola, told the gathering that it was possible to include sex education in the school curriculum and lauded UNFPA for carrying out the study.

“We need to create awareness about this issue. Most of the female students were not taught about menstrual period in schools. We will communicate UNFPA’s request to the appropriate body in charge of curriculum in the state.’’

Director of Family Health and Nutrition, Ministry of Health, Alausa, Dr. Folashade Oludare, said there was need for mothers to teach their daughters about sexuality before peer groups tell them the wrong things.

Said she: “There is need to teach female children sex education. There are a lot of things the Ministry of Education can do in this area. SUBEB can include sex education in the school curriculum.”

Oludare called for stronger partnership with UNEPA and sought collaboration with the ministry of education to promote sex education.