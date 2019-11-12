In order to enhance the quality of education in the nation, Chief Executive Officer of Team Master Global , Mr Rotimi Eyitayo, has urged Nigerian teachers to emulate foreign teachers, by focusing more on content development, improve their teaching and learning standard.

Eyitayo, disclosed this at an event organised by Bridge International Academy, to commensurate,Teachers Day,and also official launch of Teachers TransformLives campaign.

He said most content designed and developed by teachers around the world ,where uploaded in various social media platforms,that is what we use for training exercises organized to uplift teaching.

Furthermore,Eyitayo canvases support for the teaching profession in terms of remuneration,resources and improved welfare packages.

“In Nigeria, millions of teachers are working without the needed support and training to impart knowledge to students in this digital age.

“While technology has provided learning upgrades to help teachers in mentorship and guiding students academically, influencing both students and teachers, the impending challenges pose a huge threat to the delivery of its benefits.

“Nigeria’s school deficit is one of the challenges of the country’s education. This has resulted in overpopulation in classes of most government-owned schools, stretching teachers beyond their natural limit.

“Moreover, Nigerian teachers still have to grapple with poor conditions of service, lack of basic teaching aids and tools, under appreciation and poor funding. Some of these reasons preclude young persons to only take up teaching as a last resort when seeking employment, he pointed out.

In his remarks, the Managing Director at Bridge Nigeria, Mr Oladapo Olarinmoye, said, since the launch of World Teachers Day 25 years ago to galvanize global effort to help teachers, millions of teachers are still without the support and training they need to succeed. Consequently, more than half of young people in the world have not attained the basic reading and maths skills needed to build prosperous futures for themselves and their communities.

Olarinmoye, stated that teachers play a significant role in shaping young people’s lives and the future of their countries so it’s the most important job in the world.

“Every teacher needs adequate support and professional development and many teachers are not getting that. The stakes for not doing this right could not be higher. That is why we are launching a new campaign to highlight the important work of teachers and how appropriate,training and support that can enable them to improve learning outcomes,even in the most difficult environments.

He said the report from World Bank, stated that teachers in low and middle income countries often lack the skills or motivation to teach effectively.

Simon Ibitoye, a teacher from Magbon, a surbub in Badagry, Lagos State, said despite the fact,he had over 15 years’ experience, in the teaching profession, it was after he gained extensive training on-the-job that he was able to inspire his pupils to their full potentials.

Ibitoye narrated how he became productive in the profession, “the teacher’s trainings,gave me the opportunity to understand and acknowledge the limits of my previous teaching methods.

He said prior to the training, ‘’ I would simply relay a set of information to my pupils and expect them to instantly understand what I had said without really engaging them. But now I have improved my method because I understand better by engaging them.

Academics Director at Bridge Nigeria, Rhoda Odigboh said, “Teachers can be more effective if they are equipped with the resources, techniques and support designed to improve learning outcomes.

“We know how to deliver better teacher training and support leading to more effective classrooms. Unless governments and others take urgent action the UN Goal of quality education for all by 2030 looks very unlikely to be reached.