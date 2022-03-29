From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Stakeholders, including parents, non-governmental and individuals in Islamic education have been challenged to devise ways of contributing to the growth of Islamiyya schools in Nigeria.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, made the call during graduation, Walima of 132 students of the Madrasatul Tahsinul Qira’atil Qur’anil Kareem held in Sokoto.

Dingyadi said helping schools with teaching materials and creating ways of assistance towards improving the standard of Islamic learning in the country.

Islamic scholar Dr Jabir Sani Mai Hulla commended the efforts of the school management and urged the parents and students to use the Qur’an to the best of their ability, saying those that recite the Qur’an have a special place in the last day of judgement.

The Executive Chairman, Sokoto State Universal Education Board, Alhaji Altine Shehu Kajiji, reminded people that the time has gone when only the government is left to shoulder the responsibility of education.

Kajiji, represented by Alhaji Kabiru Assada, charged everyone to play their role in promoting Islamic educational standards.

The headmaster of the school, Malan Nasiru Aliyu, listed the challenges the school faces such as late coming by students, a lack of constant payment of school fees by some parents.

He called on the general public to assist in the desired objective to be attained in the promotional standard of education and welfare.

The highlight of the event was the cash donation by notable personalities that include; the State Deputy Governor, Hon Manir Dan’iya, Hon Umaru Bature, Hon Abdulsamad Dasuki, Hon Bashir Gidado, SUBEB and Sokoto North Local Government, among others.