As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) schedules its convention to elect National Executive Committee for February, stakeholders have thrown their weight behind the candidature of Niger State senator, Muhammad Sani Musa, saying he would lead the party to a landslide in the 2023 general election.

Coordinator of Join APC stakeholders, Umar Waziri kumo, speaking at Daura Katsina State, during the tubanning of Minister of Transportation, Chibuke Ameachi as Dan Amanan Daura, said talks and mobilisation of delegates and influential party bigwigs were already ongoing to rally supports for Musa to emerge as the next APC national chairman.

The unanimous supports enjoyed by the senator, according to Kumo, was not unconnected to his clean records in public service, persuasive skills and above all, the charisma required to win the hearts of Nigerians ahead 2023 elections.

Kumo said the party was trying hard to avoid repeating mistakes of the past, particularly the error of taking the sensibilities of Nigerians for granted.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said party stakeholders had agreed not to fall into the pothole that became the nemesis of the previous party in power .

“To avoid repeating such a costly mistake that may rob us the chance to maintain our supremacy at the centre , there is need to have a National Chairman devoid of any known controversy and scandal. We must have a national leader who commands the respect from all regions of Nigeria and can take instant decisions on urgent issues affecting affairs of the party. It is our conviction that one individual among other contenders who could do this for our great party is no other person than senator Musa.”