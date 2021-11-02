By Moses Akaigwe

The exclusive representative of the Nissan brand, Stallion NMN Limited, has rolled out a sales incentive that enables Nigerian auto buyers to acquire a brand new Nissan Almera with an option to pay in installments from 2022.

The company’s General Manager, Amit Sharma, who announced this in Lagos, said the offer is aimed at assisting Nigerian auto buyers through the harsh economic conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained: “Harsh economic condition resulting from COVID has adversely affected the income of businesses and individuals such that it becomes a great deal to raise capital to buy a brand new car and pay outrightly. That is why we are providing Nissan customers flexible payment plan to buy a brand new car.

“In the Nissan Almera sales promotion, customers are exempted from making the first three installments of the loan. That means the repayment starts from the fourth installments onwards.

“The customers can make as low as 10% down payment, spreading the balance from 12 to 48 months.”

In addition to a Special Interest Rate of 17%, beneficiaries of this offer, according to Sharma, are also entitled to Free Vehicle and Life Insurance for First year, Free Vehicle Registration, First Three Services Labour Free and 3 Years or 100,000 Km Warranty.

The Nissan ALMERA is powered by an impressive 1.5 litre petrol engine available in automatic transmission, delivering 73kW of power with 134Nm of torque – enough to get you from A to B in no time. While the Nissan ALMERA feels like a big car on the inside, it still offers small sedan efficiency. When it comes to performance and outstanding fuel economy, the Nissan ALMERA really is the intelligent choice for those looking for big value for money.

Step inside and the Nissan ALMERA delivers confident and modern sophistication that is practical, ergonomic, functional and aesthetically pleasing. The intelligently designed cabin layout puts all the controls you need right at your fingertips, from audio control to boot release, powered mirror control to remote central locking. High quality finishes compliment the vehicle’s stylish design, while easy-to-read dials keep the driver up to date at all times. Passenger comfort is also not compromised, the Nissan ALMERA sports a rear centre armrest with cupholders, rear fan and adjustable rear head rests. The Nissan ALMERA’s audio system features MP3 and USB connectivity so you can enjoy your tunes just the way you like them. Now that sounds good.

In the Nissan Almera, the tallest can stretch out in comfort. And with the revolutionary design, owners can enjoy class-defying comfort and versatility in a beautifully compact package. The car provides the perfect balance of superior space for driver, passengers and luggage, all in one compact sedan that’s truly big enough for everyone. Think premium space minus the premium price tag.

Boot space in the Nissan ALMERA is astonishingly generous. A full 490 litres of capacity with a deep loading area, a low loading sill and smooth surfacing inside allows you to load up with room to spare. With enough boot space for the whole family’s needs, shopping, sporting events or holidays all become pleasure cruises.

The ongoing Nissan Almera sales promo is in partnership with Access Bank, one of the leading banks in Nigeria for vehicle finance.

“And to benefit from this offer, the process is simple; an individual is required to simply to submit a Loan Application, Proforma Invoice, last 6 months salary slips, bank statements and, in case of a company, a copy of Certificate of Incorporation and Board Resolution. The bank will assess the candidates with the help of these documents and approve the loan,” Sharma added.

