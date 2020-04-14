Moses Akaigwe

Stallion Group Limited, the multi-sector conglomerate that pledged to support the government hospitals dedicated to managing COVID-19 cases across the country with free and sufficient supply of free rice and fish, has commenced the delivery of the relief materials to the targeted health care centres.

Apart from recently announcing a commitment to providing truckloads of rice {produced in Nigeria by one of its divisions} and fish to all COVID- 19 hospitals in parts of the country for three months, the Stallion Group has also deployed staff buses to commute health care workers to such health facilities in Lagos.

The delivery of free rice and fish by the Stallion Group team commenced yesterday in Lagos as a number of heavy-duty trucks with boxed bodies making stops at the hospitals where health officials received the supplies with gratitude.

So far, no fewer than 77 state hospitals in different parts of the country have already registered to benefit from this programme.

The Stallion buses will be providing pick up and drop services to frontline health workers to ease their movement in view of the Federal Government’s directives on enhanced community quarantine and lockdown.

Attached to the COVID-19 hospitals for the next three months, the buses will ensure safe and comfortable transportation of the healthcare providers who take a lot of risks in the fight against the coronavirus.

The free staff bus service along with dedicated drivers and fuelling is being implemented in cooperation with the Lagos State Government.

Commenting the gestures, the Chairman of Stallion Group, Mr.Sunil Vaswani, stated: “These are exceptionally difficult times and urgent emergency resources have to be deployed to cope with the needs of affected states and support their health care systems. At Stallion Group, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers and our community.”