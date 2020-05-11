Moses Akaigwe

The charity arm of the Stallion Group, Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI), is partnering Morsun Mobile Clinic to offer free medical consultation and drugs to residents in Lagos across 11 clinics.

Giving insight into the partnership, the groups CEO, Anant Badjatya, stated that the joint affiliation would treat over 70 common ailments prevalent in Nigeria and would reach over 20,000 people in the city over the course of two months.

Badjatya explained that the service aims to provide some succour to people who cant access hospitals due to overcrowding during the pandemic or for those who cant simply afford a treatment. He further said: “There is nothing greater than the safety of the people of this country and it is our responsibility to support the government and the community in this time of need.”

Morsun Mobile clinics are strategically located in business districts for the easy access of the working communities. These clinics are known for providing quality, affordable and accessible health care to Nigerians. In Lagos they have seven existing clinics and four new ones that were commissioned this month.

In Victoria Island, there are two well established clinics at Adeola Odeku Street and one near 1004. It also has one clinic each at Ajaye Road Ogba, Aina Street Ojudu, City Mall Onikan Round About, Freedom Way Lekki Phase 1, Ayangburen Road Ikorodu.

The four new ones are being strategically placed at Orile, Apapa Road, Ajah, Somulu to best cater to the working class.

Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI) in its endeavour works to develop scalable, impactful and sustainable programs that shall leave a visible impact for the future generations in West Africa.

The key focus is towards providing better education, health care and skill and capability building in youth communities. The association with the mobile clinic is a step towards fulfilment of accessible health care and wellbeing of the community.

Stallion is working in close coordination with all stakeholders and the government to alleviate the circumstances of COVID patients, frontline workers and lots of daily wage earners who are most impacted by the lockdown.

Towards enhancing this commitment, Stallion Empowerment Initiative has pledged free rice and fish for three months to all hospitals dedicated to COVID 19 cares in Nigeria. No fewer than 89 State hospitals in Nigeria are already registered as a part of this programme.

The SEI teams are working selflessly in the frontline, risking their lives to ensure that aid reaches where it is required the most.

SEI has also deployed staff buses to ferry health care workers to hospitals dedicated to COVID 19 treatments in Lagos. The free staff buses along with driver and fuelling is attached to the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals for 3 months to ensure safer and comfortable transportation of the healthcare providers who are in the frontline in this fight against the virus.

Public health managers in the country have described Stallions partnership with the Morsun Mobile Clinic as one that has the capability to make an impact on the community and the region. This is because their sustainability and good success will ensure better access to basic healthcare.

The groups gestures, they observed, would have a far-reaching impact with thousands of patients directly and immediately benefitting from this gesture.