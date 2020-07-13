Moses Akaigwe

Stallion Group has launched into the Nigerian market the locally assembled and tropicalised version of the multiple award-winning SUV, which has consistently resonated its quality and unique character across the world.

Called Venue, the new, trendy kid on the block has been named to be one of 2020’s best SUVs with 10 Best Interiors list for its creative and expressive interior design, and is already attracting attention at Hyundai showrooms across the country.

As revealed by the Brand Manager Mr. Gaurav Vashisht in a media chat, SKD (Semi Knocked Down) units for the cars arrived in the country about two months ago and were assembled at VON Automobile facility in Gbagada, Lagos.

“Although Stallion Motors did not stop operations as the online platforms were active,” he explained, “the company has, all the way, observed strict precautions to keep its staff and all those connected with the company safe. It is our responsibility to do so.

“If you look at the servicing side, we have been taking about two cars at a time, so that the parking bay is never overcrowded. There are specific points for sanitation, which are done on the interior and exterior of the cars before they are handed over.

“The same applies to the assembling lines. In our assembling operations, we take utmost care to ensure that all hygiene parameters are followed, which is why, right now, it takes longer to assemble our vehicles.”

For the Nigerian market, the venue comes in two variants, namely: Venue 1.6L Elegance GL and Venue 1.6L Evolution GLS.

Looking very much like its big cousin, the Hyundai Palisade, the sleek and compact Venue undoubtedly exudes fresh style, complemented with varieties of vibrant colours. Aside its distinctive eye-catching LED lights, both Elegance GL and Evolution GLS variants come with Black & Chrome Coatings Grill and sit on bold 15inch and 17-inch alloy wheels, respectively.

Equipment. Entering and starting the Venue is quite easy, fast and safe, as it comes with a proximity key, which means there won’t be a need to fumble for your key, when you want to drive the car. While both variants are equipped with Bluetooth and manual air-conditioning, Evolution GLS is equipped with 8-inch touchscreen as well as Smartphone connectivity, which provides seamless and easy access to all your essential mobile apps on the screen.

Safety. Built with Hyundai’s advanced high strength steel to deliver a safer, smoother and more responsive drive, both variants of the Venue made for Nigeria, are equipped with immobiliser, driver / passenger Airbags, Reverse Camera with Parking Sensors and anti-lock braking system (ABS), which prevents the wheels from locking up during braking, thereby maintaining tractive contact with the road surface.

Power.With a fuel tank capacity of 45- litres, the Venue is powered by a smartstream, 1.6-litre engine (Gamma 1.6 MPI, 4 Cylinders, 16 Valve, DOHC engine), a sophisticated and remarkable engine technology.

Comfort and space. With 110.6 cubic feet of total interior volume, the Venue provides pleasant room for front and rear passengers. With its seats unfolded, cargo capacity is 18.7 cubic feet. Seats folded, it provides 31.9 cubic feet of space.

Selling Price.The Venue 1.6L Elegance sells for N10.7 Million, and boasts an array of features and equipments, including: Leather seats, privacy glass with heated function, halogen head lamps with static bending, day time running light – LED, HMSL – LED / position lamp – LED, electric heated mirrors, electric folding mirrors, supervision 3.5 inch LCD cluster, smart key – button start and audio system 8 inch display, the 1.6L Evolution variant costs N11.7 Million.

AttributING the Venue’s price tag to the fall in the value of naira, Stallion’s Marketing General Manager, Ms Arpita Roy Luthra, disclosed that responses from auto buyers have been impressive since the SUV was unveiled.