In what was described as a sweeping success at last week’s Nigeria Auto Journalists Association {NAJA} Awards, one of Nigeria’s foremost auto companies, Stallion Motors, won no fewer than four prestigious awards for the remarkable performances by the company’s brands, vehicles and the assembly plant in Ojo, Lagos, in the past one year.

Specifically, the Stallion honours haul at the 2019 NAJA Awards include Assembly Plant of the Year for the VON Automobiles Limited plant; The Best Executive Car of the Year for the Honda Accord; The Highest Selling Brand of the Year earned by the Hyundai brand; and the Fastest Emerging Brand of the Year for the fairly new, yet formidable wave-making Changan.

Stallion Group’s automobile division consists of a collective sub-group of companies which represent globally renowned automobile brands on an exclusive basis for distribution, sales and after-sales service. It represents these brands through independent management and collectively controls over 49 percent share of the new auto market in Nigeria.

A press statement by Sonu Singh of Stallion’s Media and Marketing department, said the Assembly Plant of the Year award to VON Automobiles is a testimony to the investments made by the organisation to get global brands that are locally produced and are best suited for the Nigerian customers and the local roads.

The assembly plant, the statement said, has an annual capacity of 200,000 units and six dedicated lines for passenger cars and two for commercial vehicles, adding that the company has hundreds of employees in the sector and has invested more than N130 billion in the auto sector – from manufacturing to sales, service and after-sales.

Honda Accord’s The Best Executive Car of the Year was described as a proof of Stallion Group’s approach to creating the right brand salience in this market. The Honda Place (THP) is the first company of the group’s automotive business, having berthed in the market in the early 90s.

Hyundai vehicles are now custom-designed to meet local tastes and are the highest selling cars in the new car segment – hence, the The Highest Selling Brand of the Year plaque is an award well deserved.

Ditto for Changan, which is one of the top Chinese auto brands that are gaining immense popularity in Nigeria, due mainly to its value offering across automotive segments. The CS series brought Changan into the heart of the growing SUV market in Nigeria. A Stallion Group company, Zahav Motors, has significantly invested in local production of these vehicles.