Stallion Empowerment Initiative, the philanthropic arm of Stallion Group, has pledged its support to the 774 local governments areas across the country with the supply of locally-produced rice and fish to government-run hospitals dedicated to Covid-19 for the next three months.

CEO of Stallion Group, Anant Badjatya, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the Group had further committed one staff bus for each of the five government-run COVID-19 hospitals in Lagos.

He said the Group would also provide drivers and fuel for the buses, stressing that the arrangement would ensure safe and comfortable transportation of the health care workers who are in the frontline in this fight against the virus.

Giving insight into the gesture, the Chairman of the Stallion Group, Mr Sunil Vaswani, remarked: “These are exceptionally difficult times and urgent emergent resources have to be deployed to cope with the needs of affected states and support their health care systems.

“At Stallion Group, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers and our community. There is nothing greater than the safety of the people of this country and it is our responsibility to support the government and the community in this time of need. We are deeply grateful to every health care worker and person who has risked their lives to fight this pandemic and will continue to support them.”

The Group applauded the proactive efforts of the government and all the corporate organisations that have come forward in this hour of need, saying it stands in solidarity with the health care personnel, the police, the Immigration personnel, the Customs, the aviation authorities, the factories working to produce essential items in this time of need, and all people acting responsibly to contain the pandemic.