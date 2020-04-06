Christy Anyanwu

The Stammer Foundation and the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja branch have protested against the discrimination and exclusion of people who stammer from participating in the 2020 Civil Defense, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service boards recruitment exercise.

In a statement issued by Juliana Owajimam on behalf of Stammer Foundation, and Folarin Aluko on behalf of the Abuja branch of Nigeria Bar Association, the two bodies demanded a statement of apology for people who stammer for their unwarranted exclusion and discrimination from the recruitment exercise.

According to the statement: ‘’We take this opportunity to call for an urgent review of the eligibility criteria, a publication of an inclusive list and a statement of apology to people who stammer for an unwarranted exclusion and discrimination.”

The two bodies further vowed to continue to create awareness, and advocate against blatant discriminatory and non-inclusive sentiments, comments and practices in government, private organizations, schools and families alike.

‘’We would also keep creating awareness to transform negative attitudes and sentiments that end up causing division, segregation and an unacceptable negative culture towards people that stammer,” the statement added.

Reiterating the importance of inclusion and non-discrimination of people who stammer in recruitment exercises both by the government and private organizations, the bodies called for the immediate activation of Stammers Fundamental Human Right as stated in Chapter 4, Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with regard to discrimination.

The bodies further issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government, Ministry of Interior and the recruiting agencies to reconsider discriminatory practices against stammers.

‘’We demand fairness and access to honest livelihood for people who stammer. Take notice that the Federal Government, Federal Ministry of Interior and above all the mentioned bodies have 2 weeks to reconsider this discriminatory practice, and also to issue a statement denouncing such discriminatory practice and include people who stammer in the recruitment exercise,” the bodies declared.