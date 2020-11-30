The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced that Stamp duty on transactions in its platform will now be done at a rate of 0.08 per cent.

The Exchange made the clarifications on the public notice released by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in July, itemising contract notes at an ad valorem rate of 0.08 per cent up from 0.075 per cent while stating that it would be effective by December 7, 2020.

“In reference to the Public Notice in one of the National Dailies Monday, July 20, 2020, captioned ‘Clarification of Administration of Stamp Duties in Nigeria’ issued by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) (A copy is attached as Appendix A for ease of reference).

“The Public Notice provided, amongst other things, information on dutiable instruments and the applicable flat or ad valorem rates, with Contract Notes 1 itemized at an ad valorem rate of 0.08 per cent. As you know, this is at variance with the current rate of 0.075 per cent administered in the Nigerian Capital Market.”, the Exchange said.

The notice further said, the Central Securities Clearing System Plc. (CSCS) will adjust its system to implement the automated deduction of the Stamp Duty rate of 0.08 per cent while adding that dealing members are expected to communicate the information to their clients.

“Dealing Members are required to immediately engage their software vendors for the required adjustments to their technology applications, to reflect the 0.08 per cent rate ahead of the effective date of December 2, 2020.

Dealing Members are required to communicate the changes above to their clients immediately, ahead of the effective date”, It said. The FIRS had listed 50 types of transactions that are eligible for stamp duty deductions. Some of the listed chargeable transactions include bank deposit or transfer, loan agreement, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), sales agreement, will, tenancy/lease agreement, and all receipts. The FIRS also noted that the recently inaugurated FIRS Adhesive Stamp is not the same as the postage stamp administered by NIPOST for the purposes of delivery of items and documents.