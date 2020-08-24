The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, at the weekend said he has written to President Muhammadu Buhari over the Stamp Duty dispute between the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), a subsidiary of his ministry, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to draw the President’s attention to a glaring act of injustice being perpetrated by the FIRS against NIPOST. Fielding reporters’ questions at a media briefing in Abuja, to mark his one year in office, the minister said the controversy was needlessly contrived to undermine the mandate of NIPOST.

“On the issue of Stamp Duty between NIPOST and FIRS, I have engaged the Minister of finance on that issue. I went to her office twice, and I have written a letter to that effect to the minister, I have written to my boss, Mr President around December and I sent another one around January or February. “I think it is an official issue and I think it has to be treated as such, and so because of this, I do not want to open another chapter of controversy.