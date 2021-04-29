From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was a serious stampede at the Imo State secretariat, yesterday, following an alleged plan attack by gunmen.

When Daily Sun visited the place, both senior and junior staff of the ministries were seen attempting to outrun one another for safety when the rumour of a suspected attack was circulated in the ministry.

It was also observed that the main gate into the secretariat was under lock and key while the exit gate was opened for the workers to escape; visitors coming into the secretariat were refused entry.

The situation, which caused heavy stampede at the exit gate, witnessed a heavy security operatives mobilised to quell the situation.

According to one of the workers, who confided with Daily Sun on condition of anonymity, said that the stampede started when they observed that the shuttle buses, which normally brings and carries the workers to their homes, were all packed at the ministry without any of them moving an inch.

“We saw all the shuttle buses at the premises of the secretariat, and when we confronted the drivers on why they had shot down operation, they said there was a signal of attack,” he said.

However, when contacted, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, attributed the incident to a false alarm being raised by somebody who is not from the ministry.