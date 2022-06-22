From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

For a nation battling a plethora of economic and social challenges, making an impact in the digital world remains a welcome development.

Investment experts insist that Nigeria’s best path to prosperity is strategic investments in the digital economy; especially in the face of global declining appetite for crude oil receipts.

With that belief, some individuals and corporate bodies in Nigeria have taken the challenge of growing local capacity in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) space and ultimately hoisting Nigeria’s flag on the global tech stage.

So, it was a soothing development when Meta Platforms, Inc (formerly known as Facebook) recognised some ICT enthusiasts in Africa at the second edition of Meta’s ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign held on May 25 this year.

One of those recognised was the Founder of Art Tech District, Mosope Olaosebikan for his ingenious works in the ICT industry.

The event was designed to coincide with the 2022 Africa Day where the businesses, voices and stories of the continent’s people were amplified.

According to the organisers, selections were based on shimmering accomplishments both locally and globally.

Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Director of Meta sub-Saharan Africa, explained that those recognised must have works that have been absorbed as an integral part of a conversation around changing how Africa is viewed on the international stage.

He said: “I’m truly excited to be bringing back ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ for the second year running. This campaign is about showcasing the incredible talent we have here on the continent and the African people and businesses that are not only contributing to the global agenda but are forging their own paths.”

“At Meta, we remain invested in Africa and know that this is home to some of the world’s most talented and inspired individuals, and we look forward to hearing just some of these stories through our ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign,”.

Chosen as one of the only two Nigerians on the list, Mosope Olaosebikan was applauded as the creative visionary behind some of the most daring design projects in the country.

Listed to his credit are ambitious projects like The Discovery Museum, Abuja, and Kapadoccia, a cave-themed restaurant currently making waves on the fine dining scene in Lagos and Abuja.

Commenting on the feat, Olaosebikan said: “It’s exciting to be recognized among a crop of innovative young Africans blazing a new trail and promoting important works being done on the continent. In a time where Nigeria is working to position itself as a major player on the global stage of technology, creativity and tourism, this feature shows the world that anything is possible in Nigeria. Instead of taking our talent outside, we can use it here to impact lives and our economy. It also shows other young creatives that their ideas and dreams are valid. All we need sometimes is one person to make the first move and it opens the floodgates for other brilliant minds to bring their own ideas to fruition.”

Olaosebikan said he drew inspiration from the 2020 global lockdown that grounded the world.

“I noticed a storytelling gap that I believed could be a gamechanger for Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality space. Filling this gap led to the creation of The Discovery Museum — the first of its kind in Africa, a space that uses cutting-edge technology to bridge a gap between Nigeria’s extensive history and a new generation of people looking to learn creatively and innovatively.

“With over 20,000 unique visitors, the museum offers a better understanding of Nigeria’s collective heritage, fostering dialogue, curiosity and self-reflection”, he added.

Working to harness local talent to provide accessible solutions to socio-economic concerns in the country, Olaosebikan’s team comprises over 500 young Nigerians who share a similar passion for reclaiming the country’s global narrative. The team has also explored construction with a heavy focus on sustainability. So far, the projects have also included the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Benue Hub and the widely-popular restaurants: Amazonia, Lagos Bistro and Sketch.

Olaosebikan says his overall goal is to bring the world to Nigeria. Through his startup investment venture, Civic Innovation Lab, Olaosebikan has raised over $4 million in startup capital for over 100 startups.

As a social entrepreneur, he is responsible for the STEAM Box programme, which has introduced technology to over 5,000 disproportionate children across the country, and The Financial Independence and Digital Women Initiative (FIND), which has bridged the divide between women and technology over the years.

“African creatives are finally stepping to the forefront, telling stories that matter and showing the next generation that it can be done. Technology makes this easier, and I feel proud to be part of this new era of disrupters,” Olaosebikan said while speaking about the META feature. Also speaking on what’s next, Olaosebikan highlighted his team’s work in building the first digital bar at Kapadoccia and plans to host Nigeria’s first metaverse party.

The feature on one of the biggest platforms in the world is a move that will open Nigeria up to the world as a significant contender in technology, hospitality and tourism. Other Africans featured on the list include South Africa’s Trevor Stuurman and Rich Mnisi; Congolese musician Ferre Gola; Ghanian fashion brand Selina Beb; Kenya’s Black Rhino and Nigeria’s Bonita Foods.

As part of Meta’s continued investment across the continent, it says that it will host some free open training sessions via the Meta Africa page.

The training sessions will be focused on providing other upcoming creatives and entrepreneurs with the digital know-how to take their ideas global.