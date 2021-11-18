By Doris Obinna

Stanbic IBTC Bank is to provide funding for the building of BAZE University Private Teaching Hospital, Abuja. Its Chief Executive, Dr Demola Sogunle, said the bank was committed to building sustainable health ecosystem that would enhance quality health services:

“The 200-bed teaching hospital building would help the institution produce world-class health professionals that would plug the manpower shortage in the sector as the hospital is set to provide approximately, 4,000 – 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“Equally important is that the hospital would be a great addition to the health sector and help improve access to quality healthcare for thousands of Nigerians on a daily basis while also creating employment opportunities.

“We believe that education and health are pivotal to sustainable economic development. As such, it is our corporate duty to support the sectors whichever way we can.

“We are delighted that this university took advantage of our facility as well as included us to be part of its private hospital commissioning and its 10th-anniversary celebrations. We hope it continues to strive to provide quality education and healthcare for Nigerians.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tahir Mamman, said: “The kind support of Stanbic IBTC helped actualise the building of the hospital.” He added that such support would go a long way to enhance the wellbeing of Nigerians.

