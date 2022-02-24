Organisations have been urged to migrate to cleaner energy sources for their operations because of the capacity to reduce the impact of emissions on the environment.

This was stated by Basil Omiyi, Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Plc recently. He acknowledged that the economy and society are wholly owned subsidiaries of the environment, adding that the use of green energy will help keep the environment stable to support economic and social activities.

He noted that for development in Nigeria to be sustainable, there must be a balance that guarantees that the environment and society are not negatively affected by economic activities now and in the future.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Green energy is devoid of carbon emissions (unlike fossil fuel energy sources which harm the environment) and is one of the major contributors to climate change. Corporates can shift to cleaner energy sources for their operations. Financial institutions can help advance this shift by facilitating funding (in line with their risk appetites) which will be necessary to achieve growth in the green energy space”, he said.

The Stanbic IBTC Chairman also revealed that his organisation was committed to creating a greener environment across its operational locations.