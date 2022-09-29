By Doris Obinna

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has advocated effective collaboration among stakeholders and launching of innovative financing solutions as means of boosting the healthcare industry in Nigeria.

Speaking during the panel session at the recently held Medic West Africa Conference, head, Specialised Sectors, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Jane Ike-Okoli, noted that effective collaboration between the financial industry and healthcare organisations was key to advancing Nigeria’s health sector.

She also mentioned that the sector was yearning for innovative financing solutions to address the nuances associated with lending to healthcare businesses.

She said: “Nigeria is Africa’s largest healthcare market and, despite this, we have inadequate healthcare infrastructure, which gives rise to weakened health systems.

“It is in response to this that Stanbic IBTC has decided to partner with key players in the healthcare sector to improve access to healthcare finance and provide robust yet flexible funding options for healthcare businesses and providers.

“Our healthcare solutions are tailor-made for players in the sector who need working capital to expand healthcare operations, acquire medical equipment, facilitate medical research, and grow their healthcare businesses.

“One of such solutions is the recently launched unsecured short-term loan with a 12-month tenor, which is aimed at directly supporting providers with funds to improve their offerings and, by extension, grow the healthcare sector in Nigeria.” she added.

Other panelists featured at the event were the managing partner of Vesta Healthcare, Dr. Folabi Ogunlesi; medical consultant/human resources, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Idorenyin Oladiran; CEO, Health, and Managed Care Association of Nigeria (HMCAN), Dr. Leke Oshunniyi; and Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi.

Stanbic IBTC restated its commitment to the promotion and improvement of the healthcare sector in Nigeria through its various healthcare solutions.

Visit https://bit.ly/StanbicIBTCHealthcareSupportScheme, to know more about the organisation’s healthcare financing options.