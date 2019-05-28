Stanbic IBTC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has again reiterated its commitment to the health and wellbeing of indigent children, even as it promised to continue to work to ensure their educational development. The organisation made these pledges over the weekend at Tarkwa Bay, an island community in Lagos, and at Shaga, a riverine community in Epe, Lagos when it distributed treated mosquito nets to school children in those areas. The gesture aims at helping to stem the malaria scourge among school children.

The distributions were done in the communities at special events to mark the World Malaria Day organised in partnership with Slum2School, a non-government organisation devoted to meeting the educational needs and aspirations of indigent children.

Head, Marketing and Communications, Stanbic IBTC, Mrs. Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami, while speaking at Tarkwa Bay, said this year marked the fifth year the financial institution is partnering with Slum2School to sensitiSe indigenes in areas such as Tarkwa Bay, Shaga in Epe, Makoko, and other disadvantaged areas on the malaria blight and ways to ensure a malaria-free environment. According to her, the distribution of the mosquito nets and similar interventions are important measures to help stem the scourge, in line with the 2019 theme for World Malaria Day, “End Malaria for Good.”